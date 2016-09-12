Adam West, Burt Ward and Julie Newmar reprise their 'Batman' roles in 'Return of the Caped Crusaders'

Mark your calendars: “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders” is getting a limited one-day theatrical release. Which means if you want a chance to catch Adam West, Burt Ward and Julie Newmar as they reprise their classic Batman characters (at least their voices) on the big screen, this may be your only chance.

Warner Bros., DC Entertainment and Fathom Events have announced that the new animated “Batman” film will be shown in theaters Oct. 10. Fans will have three chances to catch the movie that day and tickets and theater information can be found on the Fathom Events’ website.

Fathom Events previously partnered with Warner Bros. and DC for the limited theatrical release of “Batman: The Killing Joke.” While the reception of “The Killing Joke” was mixed, the event grossed $3.7 million during its two days at the box office, marking the event a success.

According to the synopsis of “Return of the Caped Crusaders,” it will be a definite departure from the dark world of “The Killing Joke.” As the voice cast suggests, this film is a return to the 1960s TV “Batman” world. In the new film Batman and Robin will have to head to space to stop a plan set in motion by Penguin, the Joker, Riddler and Catwoman.

“Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders” will have its world premiere at New York Comic Con on Oct. 6 and then will be available digitally Oct. 11.

