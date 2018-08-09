The CW has found its Batwoman. But how and where will she fit into the Arrowverse?

Batwoman’s comic-book origin story partly involves being influenced by an encounter with Batman. While there’s no guarantee that any of Kane’s existing backstory will play into the live-action version of her character, our vote goes to the Earth that has hinted at the existence of more than just the super-wealthy CEO. We’ll leave it up to the writers to come up with why the caped crusader is out of the picture, leaving a space only Batwoman can step into.