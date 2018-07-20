'Breaking Bad' cast reunites at Comic-Con and teases future 'Better Call Saul' appearances

The “Breaking Bad” reunion continued as a genial love-fest between a show’s creators and its fans while also a look back at the show’s rise and influence. Cranston remembered sensing the show was taking off when street signs guiding the crew to shoots in Albuquerque that bore the show’s name started getting stolen during their shoots, and Gilligan recounted how Paul’s character was nearly killed off after the first season, which led Cranston to more than one on-set prank about Jesse’s fate.