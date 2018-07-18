Comic-Con 2018: The ultimate visitor's guide to downtown San Diego

After a long day of walking the convention floor and standing in line, getting around after hours by foot doesn’t exactly sound appealing. Thankfully, downtown boasts a ton of other options, including dockless bikes, e-scooters, pedicabs — including those specially branded for “Star Trek: Discovery” — and the San Diego Trolley. Click here for full details on getting around downtown. And for those looking to use dockless bikes and e-scooters, check out the special rules on where to park during Comic-Con here.