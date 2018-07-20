'Voltron' co-showrunner previews 'new phase' ahead in Season 7

That they are extremely passionate, extremely creative and extremely loyal. It’s amazing to think about where we were ... where Voltron was when “Legendary Defender” first began streaming. Obviously there was an entrenched pop culture/brand recognition for Voltron going back to the ’84 series but it had been quite a while since its heyday. By and large it was males who were now in their 30s and 40s who would share nostalgic memories of racing home to catch the show after school let out. Cut to present day and we’ve now got this amazingly dedicated and diverse fan base who come from every walk of life who more often than not were not yet alive or just being born when the original show was airing. They had little to no ties with the original series. They’ve created and cultivated a massive online community around the show, produce incredibly intricate costumes based on the characters, share all manner of Voltron-related art, stories and fan theories online... It’s humbling to see how much talent, creativity and passion there is out there.