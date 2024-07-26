Before ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ ends, experience Comic-Con with them one last time

One of the first Halloweens after “What We Do in the Shadows” premiered, showrunner Paul Simms was out trick-or-treating with his kids when they saw some people dressed up as the show’s frisky vampire power couple, Laszlo and Nadja.

“I’ve never been on a show before where you see people loving the show so much that they’re dressed up like the characters,” says Simms. “It was just indescribably exciting to see these strangers that liked the show.”

Simms, along with “Shadows” cast members Matt Berry, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, are gathered in a suite at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Thursday as part of their whirlwind day of press and promotional festivities at Comic-Con. They’ll be joined later by director Kyle Newacheck as they make their way toward their Hall H presentation in the afternoon.

FX is going all out for “Shadows” at Comic-Con this year for their “farewell tour.” The acclaimed mockumentary comedy series — which earned eight Emmy nominations earlier this month — has announced that its upcoming sixth season will be its last. The Bayfront’s exterior is draped in a gigantic “Shadows” promotional poster, and just below the hotel is an activation area that features one designed to look like the show’s vampire mansion.

Before their panel presentation, the cast and creatives head to an area where they are greeted by fans in full cosplay despite the sweltering heat. The “Shadows” team is then shuttled to the convention center, where it listens in backstage as a packed Hall H receives a sneak peek at the Season 6 premiere. (Berry and Newacheck share a thumbs up when they hear the audience erupt in laughter after a Laszlo moment.) And after their Hall H presentation, they and the rest of their group will be chatting up fans — some in cosplay, some with “Shadows”-themed paraphernalia, all with enthusiasm — as they sign autographs and pose for selfies.

As for Season 6, Simms says, “It’s exactly what we wanted to do.”

“We wanted to make a last season that was not sentimental or trying to tie up every loose end,” he says. “Just make [a season] that is super funny and at the end has a good ending, which we’re not going to tell you.”

Showrunner Paul Simms and actor Kristen Schaal of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” make their way through the Hilton kitchen before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

1 2 1. Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” poses for a portrait at the Hilton Bayfront before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. 2. Nadja’s doll, of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” sits on a table before appearing in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

“What We Do in the Shadows” actor Kristen Schaal talks with director Kyle Newacheck before participating in the show’s panel at Comic-Con.

Matt Berry, left, and Mark Proksch watch a special screening of the Season 6 premiere of “What We Do in the Shadows” backstage at Comic-Con.

Matt Berry sits next to Nadja’s doll as they arrive by bus at Comic-Con.

Mark Proksch, from left, Paul Simms, Kristen Schaal, Kyle Newacheck and Matt Berry are viewed by fans and photographers as they arrive at the FX Lawn at San Diego Comic-Con.

1 2 3 1. Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” takes the stage with Nadja’s doll in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. 2. Actor Mark Proksch, who plays “Colin Robinson,” in the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” talks with fellow panel members before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. 3. Actor Kristen Schaal, as “the guide”, in the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” looks up at a giant advertisement that covers the front of the Hilton Bayfront before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

Actor Kristen Schaal waves to a cheering crowd as she takes the stage in the show’s final panel at Hall H at Comic-Con.

Kayvan Novak’s character Nandor the Relentless looms by Zoom over the “Shadows” panel at Comic-Con. Non-Zoom panelists are Paul Simms, from left, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal and Kyle Newacheck.

Actor Mark Proksch, left, who plays “Colin Robinson,” signs an autograph for a fan as Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer, holds Nadja’s doll of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” as they exit the stage after participating in show’s final panel.

1 2 1. Fans listen to the final panel by the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” at San Diego Comic-Con. 2. A fan cheers while listening to the final panel by the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” at San Diego Comic-Con.

Actor Kristen Schaal, right, as “the guide”, poses for a photo with Kyle Newacheck, EP/Director of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” while signing posters for fans at San Diego Comic-Con.