Before ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ ends, experience Comic-Con with them one last time

"What We Do in the Shadows" team poses before an advertisement for the series covering the front of a hotel.
Executive producer and director Kyle Newacheck and cast members Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal and Matt Berry of “What We Do in the Shadows” pose before an advertisement for the series covering the front of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Thursday.
By Tracy Brown
 and Allen J. Schaben
One of the first Halloweens after “What We Do in the Shadows” premiered, showrunner Paul Simms was out trick-or-treating with his kids when they saw some people dressed up as the show’s frisky vampire power couple, Laszlo and Nadja.

“I’ve never been on a show before where you see people loving the show so much that they’re dressed up like the characters,” says Simms. “It was just indescribably exciting to see these strangers that liked the show.”

Simms, along with “Shadows” cast members Matt Berry, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, are gathered in a suite at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Thursday as part of their whirlwind day of press and promotional festivities at Comic-Con. They’ll be joined later by director Kyle Newacheck as they make their way toward their Hall H presentation in the afternoon.

San Diego, CA - July 25: From left: actor Mark Proksch, who plays "Colin Robinson," Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer, actor Kristen Schaal, as "the guide", Kyle Newacheck, EP/Director, actor/writer/composer Matt Berry, as "Laszlo" of the FX comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" arrive at the FX Lawn to tour the "Shadows" activation & complete the fan interaction at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, July 25, 2024 in San Diego. The series is ending with its forthcoming sixth season. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Follow ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ ‘surreal,’ ‘epic’ final visit to San Diego Comic-Con

FX is going all out for “Shadows” at Comic-Con this year for their “farewell tour.” The acclaimed mockumentary comedy series — which earned eight Emmy nominations earlier this month — has announced that its upcoming sixth season will be its last. The Bayfront’s exterior is draped in a gigantic “Shadows” promotional poster, and just below the hotel is an activation area that features one designed to look like the show’s vampire mansion.

Before their panel presentation, the cast and creatives head to an area where they are greeted by fans in full cosplay despite the sweltering heat. The “Shadows” team is then shuttled to the convention center, where it listens in backstage as a packed Hall H receives a sneak peek at the Season 6 premiere. (Berry and Newacheck share a thumbs up when they hear the audience erupt in laughter after a Laszlo moment.) And after their Hall H presentation, they and the rest of their group will be chatting up fans — some in cosplay, some with “Shadows”-themed paraphernalia, all with enthusiasm — as they sign autographs and pose for selfies.

As for Season 6, Simms says, “It’s exactly what we wanted to do.”

“We wanted to make a last season that was not sentimental or trying to tie up every loose end,” he says. “Just make [a season] that is super funny and at the end has a good ending, which we’re not going to tell you.”

Paul Simms, left, Executive Producer, Writer, and actor Kristen Schaal, right.
Showrunner Paul Simms and actor Kristen Schaal of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” make their way through the Hilton kitchen before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

1

Paul Simms.

2

Nadja's doll.

1. Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” poses for a portrait at the Hilton Bayfront before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. 2. Nadja’s doll, of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” sits on a table before appearing in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

A woman, lefr, and man talk and smile
“What We Do in the Shadows” actor Kristen Schaal talks with director Kyle Newacheck before participating in the show’s panel at Comic-Con.
Two men are in a dark room watch a TV show on a large screen
Matt Berry, left, and Mark Proksch watch a special screening of the Season 6 premiere of “What We Do in the Shadows” backstage at Comic-Con.
A man shares a bus seat with a small doll prop
Matt Berry sits next to Nadja’s doll as they arrive by bus at Comic-Con.
Cast of the FX comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" are viewed by fans.
Mark Proksch, from left, Paul Simms, Kristen Schaal, Kyle Newacheck and Matt Berry are viewed by fans and photographers as they arrive at the FX Lawn at San Diego Comic-Con.

1

Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer.

2

Actor Mark Proksch.

3

Actor Kristen Schaal.

1. Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” takes the stage with Nadja’s doll in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. 2. Actor Mark Proksch, who plays “Colin Robinson,” in the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” talks with fellow panel members before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. 3. Actor Kristen Schaal, as “the guide”, in the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” looks up at a giant advertisement that covers the front of the Hilton Bayfront before participating in the show’s final panel at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

A woman walks onstage and waves to a cheering crowd
Actor Kristen Schaal waves to a cheering crowd as she takes the stage in the show’s final panel at Hall H at Comic-Con.
Kayvan Novak.
Kayvan Novak’s character Nandor the Relentless looms by Zoom over the “Shadows” panel at Comic-Con. Non-Zoom panelists are Paul Simms, from left, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal and Kyle Newacheck.
Actor Mark Proksch.
Actor Mark Proksch, left, who plays “Colin Robinson,” signs an autograph for a fan as Paul Simms, Executive Producer, Writer, holds Nadja’s doll of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” as they exit the stage after participating in show’s final panel.
1

Fans listen to the final panel.

2

A fan cheers.

1. Fans listen to the final panel by the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” at San Diego Comic-Con. 2. A fan cheers while listening to the final panel by the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” at San Diego Comic-Con.

Actor Kristen Schaal, right, as "the guide", poses for a photo with Kyle Newacheck.
Actor Kristen Schaal, right, as “the guide”, poses for a photo with Kyle Newacheck, EP/Director of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” while signing posters for fans at San Diego Comic-Con.
Brittany Teodorski, right, of Portland Oregon.
Brittany Teodorski, right, of Portland Oregon, dressed as Nandor the Relentless, gets autographs from Paul Simms, second from left, Executive Producer, Writer, actor/writer/composer Matt Berry, third from left, as “Laszlo”, and Actor Mark Proksch, fourth from left, who plays “Colin Robinson,” Kyle Newacheck, fifth from left, EP/Director, and actor Kristen Schaal, as “the guide”, of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” at San Diego Comic-Con.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

