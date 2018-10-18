The first trailer for ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ shows the 'Weeping Woman' is more than just a folk tale

Some people grew up terrified of La Llorona. Others are about to find out why.
The first trailer for “The Curse of La Llorona” was released Thursday, giving horror fans an early look at the “Weeping Woman” in action. The lesson: locking all your doors and windows might not be enough.
Set in the 1970s, the film stars Linda Cardellini as a social worker who discovers that La Llorona is more than just a scary story when the spirit sets its sight on her children.
In the Latinx folk tale, the titular character roams the Earth looking for children to snatch away. She was cursed with this fate for drowning her own young children in a fit of jealous madness after discovering her husband’s infidelity.
“The legend of La Llorona has been handed down from generation to generation, especially in the Latin community, where you’re warned that if you don’t behave, La Llorona will get you,” actor Raymond Cruz previously told The Times. “Not might get you. Will get you.”
In addition to Cardellini and Cruz, the “La Llorona” cast also includes Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou.
The film marks the feature directorial debut of Michael Chaves, known for his award-winning horror short “The Maiden.” Chaves has also been tapped to direct “The Conjuring 3.”
“The Curse of La Llorona” hits theaters April 19.