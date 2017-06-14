Watch the new 'DuckTales' opening title sequence, woo-ooo!

Ready for a daylong trip to Duckburg? Disney has announced the premiere date for “DuckTales” and it’s a 24-hour event.

The new “DuckTales” will debut with an hour-long TV movie that will air for 24 consecutive hours starting at midnight on Aug. 12 on Disney XD. After this introductory event, the series will officially begin with two new episodes on Sept. 23. The original “DuckTales” also had a September premiere in 1987.

Titled “Woo-oo,” the “DuckTales” TV movie sees Donald Duck reluctantly take his triplet nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie to meet their famous great-uncle Scrooge McDuck, a super-wealthy recluse and former adventurer. Once at McDuck manor the triplets befriend Webby Vanderquack, the housekeeper Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, and together they uncover some long-kept family secrets and kick off a series of events that sends the family on an adventure to the Lost City of Atlantis. Will they will solve a mystery or rewrite history? You’ll have to wait until August to find out.

The “DuckTales” cast includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack; Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

“DuckTales” co-producer Francisco Angones has described the reboot as “a combination of ‘Indiana Jones’ and a blended ‘Arrested Development’-style family sitcom where every character has a different relationship to one another.”

In addition to the main cast, the series will feature both familiar and brand new characters such as Duckburg’s resident superhero Gizmoduck and his alter-ego Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), mad scientist Gyro Gearloose (Jim Rash), adventurer and Scrooge’s ex-flame Goldie O’Gilt (Allison Janney), lucky nemesis Gladstone Gander (Paul F. Tompkins), billionaire Scrooge rival Flintheart Glomgold (Keith Ferguson), professor Ludwig Von Drake (Corey Burton), tech billionaire Mark Beaks (Josh Brener), a teen named Lena (Kimiko Glenn) and villians Ma Beagle and her Beagle Boys (Margo Martindale and Eric Bauza, respectively).

“Ben 10: Omniverse” alum Matt Youngberg is the executive producer of “DuckTales,” with Angones (“Wander Over Yonder”) serving as the story editor and co-producer. The art director is “Gravity Falls” alum Sean Jimenez.

Watch the “DuckTales” opening title sequence featuring a new rendition of Mark C. Mueller’s classic theme song (performed by Felicia Barton) above.

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown