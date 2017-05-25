40-year-old George Lucas interview predicts 'Star Wars'' future with Disney

Before the first-ever “Star Wars” premiered on screens across America, Los Angeles Times writer Paul Rosenfield sat down with the creator of a galaxy far, far away. Then 33, George Lucas was just a few days shy from the release of his “space opera,” prophetically claiming that “Star Wars” was the movie he thinks “Disney would have made when Walt Disney was alive.” Who knew decades later the droids and the mouse would reside in the same castle. This story was originally published on June 5, 1977, and titled, “Lucas: Film-Maker With the Force.” George Lucas was talking reel-to-reel. It had been a hard day’s night of sound-mixing at Goldwyn Studios. Five days before the openings of “Star Wars” and — gadzooks! — there was not yet an answer print. The writer-director-wizard was sharing the facilities with another hyphenate, Martin Scorsese (“New York, New York”). Both facing oncoming release dates, the men were responsible for a cumulative of $21 million in product. FULL COVERAGE: 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' Lucas had the night shift — 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. By day, he was in a Hollywood lab. Marcia Lucas, editor of both films and George’s wife, remained calm. “Can we meet for breakfast?” she asked her husband. For George Lucas, 33, the hype was about to happen. In the works was a Time magazine cover story, an incalculable profit and prestige boost for any film. (Remember “Love Story”?) Lucas would have been the first of the new tribe of directors to be so singled out. The Israeli election of Menachem Begin forced a last-minute switch in the magazine’s front page plans. Lucas expressed no chagrin. The quiet craftsman isn’t apparently much into the print media. He claims neither to read nor admire critics. “And mostly I don’t do interviews,” he said early on what would be a late night. Though cordial, during the film’s early promo-push Lucas saw only three publications: The Times — L.A. and N.Y. — and Time. And possibly only the last because “Star Wars” publicists smelled a cover. In person he’s no self-promoter: Robert Altman in reverse. His horn at least doesn’t blow at midnight. “I never bank on anything. I think this movie will break even.” And then some. Box-office records in the first release week were set in 43 — out of 43 — theaters, according to Fox VP Ashley Boone. The seven-day gross: $2.89 million. By June 1, company stock rose from 11 1/2, the previous week’s high, to 18. Hourly figures were phoned in from Manhattan. In San Francisco, box lunches were sold to queued crowds. In Westwood, a section of Wilshire was littered with falafel wrappers — and lined with ticket holders. The all-time Hollywood Boulevard record set by “The Godfather” was broken. And George Lucas was in Hawaii. "The ball is back in the studio's court," said the bearded, slightly built filmmaker on his six-year project. (The movie is only Lucas' third feature: "American Graffiti" followed the non-cultish "THX-1138.") "I've given this my best shot. We're off to the sun." ** Upcoming are Marvel comic books, inflatable laser swords, miniature ape-like Wookiees, T-shirts, a gilded C-3PO (the movie’s homage to the Tin Man), computer games, posters, a mock-up Imperial Death Star spaceship, and Obi-Wan, perhaps the first-ever senior-citizen doll. The goodies are due at counters this summer. “I don’t consider it cashing in, but I have invested in a toy company operation. Also, we’ll be involved with the largest toy company in the world. This could be very large.” “I think of this as a movie Disney would have made when Walt Disney was alive.” Chatting while watching rushes, Lucas feels the need to explain. “I call it ‘space opera.’ That’s a genre that’s been around a long time, in the books of Burroughs and Heinlein, but never really done on film. “What I attempted was science fiction without the science. I wanted an engaging Saturday matinee movie, but not camp or parody. Lucas had been urged after "Graffiti" to tackle something deep. Instead he went for what he wanted: pure entertainment. " 'THX' was my 20-year-old consciousness; I used my head as a filmmaker. 'Graffiti' was me at 16 using my heart. This movie was using my hands, at 12. (Blake Hennon) (Blake Hennon) “I wanted a contemporary version of the myth and the fairy tale. Storytelling has always been about the faraway. The Victorian era had the exotic East. In early America, there was the lure of the West. It was savage. Until about 20 years ago we believed we could go to Treasure Island. “There’s a whole generation today with a great need for fantasy. The Lone Ranger and Long John Silver. ‘Star Wars’ is hopefully a feeble attempt to make up for that lack, without goriness or violence. “It’s a hard genre to pull off. Enchanted forests are over the hill. Also, I wanted to show the importance of friendship. Two males who don’t hate each other, who don’t go off blowing up stadiums.” A Super Bowl heist would surely have been easier than the Lucas undertaking. “I was very broke after ‘Graffiti,’” the director said, when asked about the genesis of “Star Wars.” “I’d spent four and a half years trying to get ‘Apocalypse Now’ off the ground. A 12-page outline of "Star Wars" was turned down by both United Artists and Universal. "Finally Fox offered a little development money, very little. Our original budget was $18 million, which we scaled down to $14 million. Then we got it down to a bare $8.5 million. The studio said $7.5, and we said, 'We'll do it.' Gary Kurtz [Lucas' producing-partner] and I figured somehow we'd get the extra money." As budgets go, this one went eventually to $9.5 million. A bargain among this summer's releases. "We're the rock-bottom," claims Lucas. " 'The Deep' is $14 million. 'A Bridge Too Far' is $22 million. And Francis [Coppola], who finally did 'Apocalypse Now' [of which Lucas is part owner], will come in at $25 million. **

He claims he won’t direct the “Star Wars” sequels himself. “There should be at least three or four, but I won’t direct them. I made the prototype. I’ll not do that again. Let others interpret it their own way… “I really want to go back to film school. I started out working with my hands, making cabinets, making films. I want to get back to that. Filmmaking is an art, like any other, no greater or less. But it’s a crazy art. “Or maybe I’ll get my master’s in anthropology. That’s what movies are about anyway. Cultural imprints. Visual explorations. There are ways of evoking images that haven’t been done yet. I want to make films I don’t have to finish.”