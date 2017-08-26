The most believable 'Game of Thrones' fan theories to propel you into the finale

“Game of Thrones” fandom has never been short of compelling, confusing and even ridiculous hypotheses. Just Google “Varys” and “merman” and you’ll uncover absurd suppositions that the character played by Conleth Hill is actually half-fish. Otherwise how does he travel from Dorne to Meereen so quickly? And has anyone ever really seen the Spider’s legs?

Sadly the mer-theory has been debunked, but the Ned Stark truthers remain. Oh, you didn’t know that years ago, some fans believed Ned Stark warged into a nearby flock of birds before he was executed and that’s why the camera cuts away to the flying creatures?

With the Season 7 finale approaching, the storm of fan theories and wild speculations has grown. To keep the conversation moving, we gathered the strongest and sanest predictions into one long fan explainer.

* Warning, big-time spoilers ahead:

Viserion is transformed in death to a wight dragon in the "Game of Thrones'" episode "Beyond the Wall."

For those who scoff at speculation, just remember, plenty of “Game of Thrones” experts predicted that the ice dragon cometh long before any leaks. So it might be time to heed what these folks are preaching.

Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven

Alicia Lutes from Nerdist is one of several theorists who believe that Bran Stark went back in time to become the Three-Eyed Raven. Bran proved he was able to warg through time in the Season 6 episode “The Door,” thus permanently altering Hodor’s brain in the chilling “Hold the Door” scene. Perhaps this unfortunate lesson will improve Bran’s time-traveling abilities?

If true, this means that young Bran, played by Isaac Hempstead Wright, is tutored by old Bran, played by Max von Sydow. (This would be kind of like the four doctors meeting in the anniversary special of “Doctor Who.”)

Even Wright wants to believe this theory and was quick to point out in the above Nerdist interview that Jojen (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) specifically told Bran (in a vision) that “the raven is you.”

Bran is all Brans

So if this Zen know-it-all can time travel, what’s stopping him from warging into additional historical characters from Westeros past? Plenty of fans have hypothesized that Bran might, in fact, be Brandon Stark, the builder and creator of the great wall of ice. Current Bran clearly knows what’s lurking beyond the wall, so did he have the clairvoyance to go back in time and load the wall with White Walker-preventing magic?

Game Spot points to the character Old Nan as evidence. In the books, this elderly figure kept getting young Bran confused with previous Brandon Starks — was her mind slipping, or did she know something others didn’t?

Bran made the Mad King

King Aerys II Targaryen, a.k.a. “the Mad King,” supposedly heard voices that urged him to burn King’s Landing. What if the voices that encouraged him to “burn them all” weren’t figments of his imagination? What if they were Bran trying to warn the past leader about the growing threat of the White Walkers, and instead of helping, it just made the Mad King, well, madder?

If this were the case, though, the show’s writers probably wouldn’t put so much effort into the exploration of Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) struggle with her family’s history of violence. As she gained power in Season 7, she often seemed teetering on the edge of setting most of Westeros ablaze. Her struggle to “be a dragon” without becoming a monster demonstrates her desire to become a fair and just ruler.

Bran is the Night King

Vladimir Furdik is the Night King in the "Game of Thrones'" episode "Beyond the Wall."

After the episode “Beyond the Wall,” Twitter was raging with another Bran theory. What if Bran was also the Night King? The footage below began circulating:

As you can see in the video, both the Night King and Bran are wearing similar clothes. Specifically, they are both wearing pants.

Not all fan theories are equal.

Fans made the case that the Night King’s obsession with Bran (he appeared in his visions, tracked him to the location of the Three-Eyed Raven) makes sense when you realize the two are the same person. Perhaps in one of Bran’s many poor attempts at stopping the long night, he warged into the Night King or, more specifically, into the human man that the Children of the Forest turned into the first White Walker. And now he’s stuck in the body of the villain.

Unfortunately for the Night King-Bran stans, the theory has already been aggressively debunked across the Internet.

Maggy the Frog’s prophecy

Lena Headey stars as Cersei Lannister in the "Eastwatch" episode of "Game of Thrones" Season 7.

Now that we’re running out of “Game of Thrones” episodes, it’s probably a good time to take a look at some of the series’ prophecy promises.

In the first episode of season 5, “The Wars to Come,” little Cersei Lannister visits the local fortune teller, Maggy the Frog, who tells her that she will marry “the king” and become the queen (for a time) “but another younger and more beautiful woman will cast her down and take all that you hold dear.” That sounds an awful lot like “Snow White,” but also the Mother of Dragons.

Next, Maggy predicts that Cersei will have three beautiful children who will wear golden crowns, but also golden shrouds. Check, check, check.

In the book “A Feast of Crows,” Maggy’s final prediction goes even deeper: “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Valonqar is High Valyrian for “little brother.”

Astute fans have blown past the obvious suspect, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and focused on Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who is also Cersei’s younger (though twin) brother. Will the Kingslayer become the Queenslayer as well? The duo already seems a bit rocky what with Cersei blowing up the Sept with wildfire — Jaime killed the Mad King to prevent from him using, you know, wildfire.