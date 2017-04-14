Exclusive debut of art from IDW's new 'Star Wars Adventures'

IDW comics is ready to expand the “Star Wars” galaxy. The publishing company and Lucasfilm just announced a comic book collaboration titled “Star Wars Adventures.”

Unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla., “Star Wars Adventures” is targeted for younger readers. While we don’t have any details on the plot points, we do know that IDW will be working directly with Lucasfilm to create new stories set within the “Star Wars” universe. That means that, yes, they will span the entire film franchise, and, yes, these stories will be canon with the movie-verse.

The launch of the monthly line is set for the fall of 2017. That puts its release in advance of the next episodic film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which premieres in December.

“Lucasfilm is thrilled to expand our relationship with the talented and creative folks at IDW to bring ‘Star Wars’ comics to kids,” said Michael Siglain, creative director of Lucasfilm Publishing via press release. “IDW has an incredible pedigree of talent, and we look forward to working with them on the creation of these fun, action-packed adventures that span the entire ‘Star Wars’ saga.”

Take a look at the full teaser image below:

'Star Wars Adventures' teaser image. ( Derek Charm /IDW Publishing)

