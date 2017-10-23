First look at ‘Steven Universe’s’ brand new Homeworld Gem

Watch out Crystal Gems, a brand new face from the Homeworld is invading Beach City the world of “Steven Universe.” But don’t worry, we have all the details.

Hessonite will be the newest Homeworld Gem introduced into the “Steven Universe” lore, Cartoon Network has announced. She is set to make her debut in the upcoming console RPG “Steven Universe: Save the Light.”

Created by “Steven Universe” showrunner Rebecca Sugar, Hessonite is a pompous Homeworld commander who makes her way to Earth in order to retrieve the lost Prism and transform it back into a powerful weapon. She is the director of the previously announced Squaridot (yes, a square Peridot) who is also making her debut within the game.

Meet Hessonite, a new Homeworld Gem who will be introduced in "Steven Universe: Save the Light."

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Christine Baranski will be providing the voice for Hessonite in “Save the Light.” You can check out a clip of Hessonite in action in the video above.

Although the clip is only a quick tease of Hessonite’s attitude, it looks like this is not her first visit to Earth. But additional details about the mysterious new Gem or her history with the planet have not yet been revealed.

“Steven Universe,” of course, is the fan-favorite Cartoon Network series that follows the adventures of the half-human, half-magical alien Gem Steven as he is growing up, learning more about his powers and family legacy. Supporting Steven throughout his journey are Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl — or the Crystal Gems — as well as his human father Greg and best friend Connie.

Since the show’s 2013 premiere Steven (and the fans) have learned more about the Crystal Gems and their history, including the fact that the Gems are on Earth because thousands of years ago Homeworld had plans to colonize the planet.

The sequel to the mobile RPG “Attack the Light,” the upcoming “Save the Light” features the familiar characters from “Steven Universe” and an original storyline created by Sugar. Developed by Grumpyface Studios, “Save the Light” will be released for the Playstation 4 on Oct. 31 and Xbox One on Nov. 3.

Check out more images of Hessonite below.

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown