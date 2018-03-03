Calendar Letters: Gen Z and guns, L.A.'s autopia dreams and Oscars' acting contenders

Regarding "Gen Z Rises Boldly After Tragedy" [Feb. 24]: It is yet to be proved whether Generation Z represents a changing of the guard. A massive march does not necessarily indicate what they are going to do, or will be capable of doing in the future. These are just high school kids and they still have a lot to prove before one can consider a changing of the guard. As the saying goes, "time will tell."
Terry Judge
Camarillo
The full impact of the proposed freeway
You printed about 1,100 thoughtful words on the proposed freeway across the high desert ["The 'Autopia' Fantasyland," Feb. 25], but not one of them from the following list (culled from other Times articles about that highway corridor): Blood Alley, head-on, family killed, fiery, most-deadly, death toll. I suspect this is why architecture critics don't run Caltrans.
Hans Laetz
Malibu
The marriage of autopia and suburbia is long over. Bring on the row houses!
Ed Salisbury
Santa Monica
An entertaining enlightenment
Regarding "'Coco' a 'Salve for the Soul'" [Feb. 25]: I was thrilled by "Coco." For the first time, I understood the universality of Dia de los Muertos. I think "Coco" is like "Fiddler on the Roof," schooling us in tradition and culture through storytelling, music and art.
Susan Amerikaner
Camarillo
Hollywood makes its Marx
I have an exceptionally strong stomach, but Kenneth Turan turned it with his glowing review of "The Young Karl Marx" ["That White Beard Is History," Feb. 23], a film that portrays the founder of communism as an exceedingly attractive fellow: "hot-blooded and young," "a whip-smart firebrand whose passion and energy are palpable," who "savagely condemns" soldiers for attacking "impoverished peasants," and whose ideas soon "upended Western society and inspired revolutions worldwide." Turan and the film don't mention that these revolutions and communist tyrannies in, among other nations, Russia, China, Korea, Vietnam and Cuba, have soaked our planet in the blood of untold millions.
Al Ramrus
Pacific Palisades
Ageism is not the problem
Regarding "Longing for an Upset in Acting Races" [Feb. 25]: Given Hollywood's long history of age discrimination against older actors, especially female, it is beyond laughable to claim that young stars such as Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya are victims of "ageism." And I would respectfully suggest that anyone who is "weary" of performances like Frances McDormand's and Gary Oldman's should go back to their video games and leave us adults alone.
Steve Mehlman
Beaumont
If the performance was truly better, then it wouldn't be an upset.
Justin Chang disregarded all the remarkable performances by foreign actors who were completely ignored by the academy, which seems to be typical. Diane Kruger's riveting performance for the film "In the Fade" won her the actress prize in Cannes, nevertheless she was inexplicably overlooked by the academy.
Giuseppe Mirelli
Los Angeles
I could not agree more with Justin Chang in his column on the Oscars. I have been quite disappointed this awards season to see wonderful, subtle and human performances overshadowed by the more showy, colorful, even somewhat cartoonish characterizations that have snatched up the acting trophies over the past two months.
This is not to disparage great actors like Allison Janney, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, who did exactly what their roles required. But Chang is right: Woody Harrelson gave the most believable and human performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and the characters played by Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird") and Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project") come across as real human beings dealing with completely real circumstances.
Tim Hastings
Orange
The gold medal goes to the broadcasters
My thanks to Chris Erskine for his humorous yet heartfelt paean to semi-retired sportscaster Bob Costas ["Broadcast Team Lacks Top Medalists," Feb. 20]. Olympics broadcasts aren't the same without Costas, to be sure. But good for him, he went out on top.
Devra Mindell
Santa Monica
The televised Olympic coverage of the Winter and Summer Games has long been a family viewing treat in our household as long as I can recall.
This year we have been spared the irritating, self-absorbed and often insulting blabbermouth commentary of Bob Costas, Bryant Gumbel, Matt Lauer and company who have ruined so many past broadcasts. NBC deserves a gold medal for permanently pulling the plug on their microphones as the new team has done a wonderful job and is to be commended.
Craig Carr
West Hills
BAFTA stands with women
Regarding "BAFTA Awards: Brits Toast Films, Female Unity" [Feb. 19]: As an Ecuadorian woman who has lived her entire life in a male chauvinist country and suffered sexual harassment, it is painful to hear every day a news story about sexual harassment suffered by women and men.
Sexual harassment is a form of violence that unfortunately has not disappeared in our society; it neither discriminates by social class, ethnicity nor by gender.
Angélica Rodriguez
Quito, Ecuador
Portrayals of gun violence in entertainment
Regarding "A Trippy Dip Into Genre: 'Annihilation'" [Feb. 23]: Can we have it both ways? Can Hollywood keep producing films showing the use of assault weapons, violence and the assault of women and expect us to live in a safe society? Is it really just all about money, excitement and having fun?
Roger Newell
San Diego
Before 'Black Panther' there was 'Meteor Man'
Regarding coverage of the movie "Black Panther": The movie is being described as the first film where a black person would be directing a major studio film in the superhero cinematic universe starring a predominantly black cast with a massive budget.
With the exception of the massive budget, you just described a movie I played a wino in back in 1993 called "The Meteor Man," and yes, there was a "Meteor Man" comic book. It was written by a black man. The film was directed by a black man and it starred a black man as well as having a predominantly black cast.
The only difference is that the budget was not massive but it was a respectable $30 million, which for a comic book movie in 1993 was no small feat.
Michael Gabriel
Los Angeles
