Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Parrots, Parton and politics

Mangling Idina Menzel’s name, untangling Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” and parsing the new workplace vocabulary are all fodder for this week’s News Quiz.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz for the week of March 8, 2024. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Have you kept up on the news of the previous seven days? Then this is your chance to prove it by answering 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the last week. This time around, the topics we’re tackling include driverless taxis, tax returns, high-speed trains and who, exactly, inspired Dolly Parton’s 50-year-old hit song “Jolene.”

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

If last week’s news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from Feb. 23 through 29?