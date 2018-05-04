Calendar Letters: That was the year that was

I've just finished reading your essay ["1968: Days of Rage and Wonder" by Jeffrey Fleishman, April 22] with tears streaming down my face. It seems that you and I are the same age and that we share many of the same memories. Walter Cronkite's voice is etched in my brain, my mother drove a green Rambler, I watched "Romeo and Juliet" at the Bruin Theater so many times I can almost quote it verbatim. It was a pivotal year for me, and for many, it seems. I thank you for putting it into words so beautifully. I can feel the angst of Vietnam, of growing up and of becoming aware that our world is not what it appeared to be when we were young.