Calendar letters: Name that woman, watch your bias and don't blame the critics

Regarding “A ‘Deep State’ With Something Deeper in Mind” [June 16]: The Times is still bought by people who don’t share its political views. The gratuitous superciliousness in the first two paragraphs of the review of “Deep State” was enough to keep me from reading the rest. Is it possible to review a program, even one that may have a political theme, without injecting your own politics? Or is the moral imperative to attempt to thwart the current president ­or at least announce one’s moral superiority by mocking him­ the overriding principle, even in the field of movie criticism?