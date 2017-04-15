ENTERTAINMENT

Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who steps in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features headliners Kendrick Lamar on Sunday and Radiohead on Friday. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.

Fans find ways to keep cool amid the heat

Los Angeles Times Staff

How to stay cool at Coachella? The misters help.

No, the misters aren't some new underground band you haven't heard about. They're the things that spray water on overheated attendees.

It's one way to beat the legendary heat of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Another way? An air-conditioned Ferris wheel. 

Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times None
Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

MORE IMAGES FROM DAY TWO OF COACHELLA 2017  >>

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°