Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who steps in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features headliners Kendrick Lamar on Sunday and Radiohead on Friday. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Bon Iver, 1. Radiohead, 0.
|Mikael Wood
On Saturday night, less than 24 hours after Radiohead encountered a rare technical difficulty with the high-level sound system at Coachella, Bon Iver gave a knockout of a main-stage performance that showed how powerful that system can be when it's working.
Frontman Justin Vernon's processed vocals, thunderous bass tones, the massed textures of a five-person saxophone section -- each hit your ears as though you were wearing headphones.
But it wasn't just Bon Iver's good luck that made its performance more satisfying than Radiohead's. Playing songs from last year's "22, A Million" album, Vernon and his bandmates seemed engaged -- stimulated is the word -- in a way the British group didn't.
They earned their perfect sound.