Braving the crowds to try to catch Banks and Mac Miller

The wistful refrain of Banks' haunting jam "Waiting Game" was just alluring enough to make you want to get a closer look.

At least until one met the crush of bodies filing into the Gobi tent to catch her set Friday night.

Welcome to nightfall at Coachella.

Anyone who's a frequent flyer here knows how chill the afternoon experience can be. It's hot, and traffic can be a bear. That usually keeps a sizable portion of the festival's constituents at bay for much of the day.

But as the sun sets, the crowd swells — and by dark, crossing across the field to stage-hop becomes a game of human Tetris.

It paid off after gaining entry into Mac Miller's ridiculously fun showing in the Sahara Tent.

This year again sees the typically dance-centric stage programmed with a large dosage of hip-hop, and Miller's acerbic raps played nicely against a smattering of lights and lasers that send the kids rolling.

Though he confided to a crowd stacked well beyond the massive tent's frame that he was incredibly nervous (he used much more colorful phrasing) he didn't look it.

Backed with a tight band and DJ, Miller aggressively worked to move the crowd. And the sight of thousands of bodies bouncing and snapping in unison made the incredibly tight squeeze worth it.