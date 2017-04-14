Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Braving the crowds to try to catch Banks and Mac Miller
|Gerrick Kennedy
The wistful refrain of Banks' haunting jam "Waiting Game" was just alluring enough to make you want to get a closer look.
At least until one met the crush of bodies filing into the Gobi tent to catch her set Friday night.
Welcome to nightfall at Coachella.
Anyone who's a frequent flyer here knows how chill the afternoon experience can be. It's hot, and traffic can be a bear. That usually keeps a sizable portion of the festival's constituents at bay for much of the day.
But as the sun sets, the crowd swells — and by dark, crossing across the field to stage-hop becomes a game of human Tetris.
It paid off after gaining entry into Mac Miller's ridiculously fun showing in the Sahara Tent.
This year again sees the typically dance-centric stage programmed with a large dosage of hip-hop, and Miller's acerbic raps played nicely against a smattering of lights and lasers that send the kids rolling.
Though he confided to a crowd stacked well beyond the massive tent's frame that he was incredibly nervous (he used much more colorful phrasing) he didn't look it.
Backed with a tight band and DJ, Miller aggressively worked to move the crowd. And the sight of thousands of bodies bouncing and snapping in unison made the incredibly tight squeeze worth it.