DJ Snake and the Belleville Three are the twin poles of dance music at Coachella

At one show, a cheek-to-jowl crowd shuddering under peak-hour sub-bass so strong it could stop your pulse. At another, a daytime crowd of techno lifers trying to figure out the magic tricks of a supergroup making a rare appearance.

These were the scenes at DJ Snake and Belleville Three, each defining the twin poles of dance music at Coachella right now.

DJ Snake is the standard bearer for what EDM culture has become now -- an arms race of aggressive trap and dubstep, with occasional punctuation of high-velocity rave.

If you were anywhere near the Outdoor Stage on Saturday night, the Frenchman was impossible to miss. His sound is still best summed up by his collaboration with Lil Jon -- "Turn Down for What" isn't just a single; it's a guiding philosophy that more-is-more-and-even-more-is-better. Was it tasteful? No, but that's not the point.

Along with the lean-slurred wails of Future, it's one of the defining sounds of Coachella now, and a challenge to other acts. How does anyone keep up with someone armed with so much heavy sonic machinery?

He can make hits -- see "Lean On" with Major Lazer. Other renowned acts respect his craft (he brought out Lauryn Hill and Migos, the latter of whom must have practically sprinted from Future's set). But his real hit is his singular devotion to chaos. It's rare to find an act so uncompromising on that goal, let alone one so popular here.

Meanwhile, the trio of Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson and Derrick May commanded something DJ Snake never aspired to -- the hearts and minds of techno purists on Sunday afternoon. Each is a formative figure in dance music in his own right. Together, they named their group after their Detroit childhood neighborhood that laid the groundwork for a culture to come.

Their Yuma Tent set wasn't quite a victory lap, as their sounds are too moody and mechanical to win over huge crowds here, even if their work laid the scaffolding for American EDM. But their peerless selections were even more compelling for the fact that it was all clearly done by human hands. Going b2b2b on a thrice-synced Pioneer rig means that, sometimes, things are going to clash.

But the few moments of discord only made the occasion seem more rare and interesting -- artists who invented a genre actively choosing not to avail themselves of glossy production or mixing tricks. Just true musicians turning tracks inside out to show the roots of a scene that came to dominate the world.