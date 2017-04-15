Do LaB's founders want to 'Help change things and not run away'

People come to Coachella for the escapism. But what if you need an escape from Coachella?

Dede and Jesse Flemming, the co-founders of Coachella's Do LaB Stage, have been providing a refuge within Coachella since its inception. The Burner-inspired mini-stage has grown up, from a welcome spritz of water and techno in the middle of the Coachella field to its own little universe in the upper terrace.

This weekend, it's been a popular refuge for the Coachellans who want to stay in one place and avoid the maw at the main stages.

"When we were in the middle of the field, we were kind of a nuisance. At any given moment ten thousand people would roll through," said Jesse Flemming. "Now people have to want to come here. Since we moved up to terrace, we have freedom to do whatever we want."

This year, more and more fans seem to want in on it, too. As their stage grew up inside Coachella, the music became a must-see for dance fans — Gaslamp Killer, Monolink and Shiba San all play this weekend — and its indoor/outdoor vibes are proving especially appealing in this heat and crowd.

The duo's Lightning In A Bottle festival has always been a fixture for L.A. ravers. For people who come to Coachella to get away from the news and normal life, their vision is looking more enticing than ever.

"When you're here, you're not checking the news every day. You can live in the now," said Dede Flemming. "For me at least, l think people are craving that now."

But as Lightning in a Bottle takes a turn toward political activism, and as the brothers' influence grows within Coachella, they're exploring how to use their platform to do more than flee the daily stream of rough news.

"People do want to escape, but as we get older we're realizing that escape is not right thing to do, you have to help change things and not run away," Jesse said. "After couple decades of throwing parties, we're great at it, but we also have the power to reach people and put it to better use."