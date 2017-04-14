Mac DeMarco keeps it smooth, and the Yuma tent gets tough

One great thing about getting to Coachella early: You can be lazy as heck or as lit as you like, and there will be music to accompany it.

On the Outdoor Stage, Mac DeMarco was genial and goofy as he played a suave set of hipster-Steve-Miller-lite rock. But don't be fooled by his banter — there's plenty of rock-solid songwriting underneath, as his big, devoted crowd would certainly attest to.

His new album "This Old Dog" finds him growing up a bit — or at least, getting wizened and laughing about it with his longtime fans.

On the other hand, you could also hit the Yuma tent and get battered by a full day of strong house acts.

L.A. scene staples Alison Swing, Bicep and Dixon take different approaches to the underground — rough and tumble, sleek or as sweaty as a summer city night — but they made Coachella's proto-warehouse one of the most consistent, rewarding places to post up for the day.

Up next in there: New York's Martinez Brothers, whose humid, history-minded house is as good a party as you'll get tonight. Be there if you can.