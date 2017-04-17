Marshmello's no longer a prank - so now he must be stopped

At what point does an EDM prank spiral out of control? And does that mean we really have to listen to it at every major festival now?

When the DJ/producer known as Marshmello debuted the project two years ago, he positioned it as a wink-nudge race to the bottom of American EDM gimmickry. He saw your 3-D-mapped mouse head, Deadmau5, and raised you a giant piece of grimacing fluffy candy in its stead.

The music was aggressively dumb -- corn-syrup synth lines atop same mid-tempo, almost-trap-music lurch the Chainsmokers took to the top of the charts, minus even a perfunctory stab at songwriting.

Something else had to be going on here. The first time he took off his mask at EDC, the Dutch superstar producer Tiesto was underneath it, and crowds knew they were being trolled hard. (The likeliest actual Marshmello culprit is a young DJ previously known as Dotcom)

As pokes in the eye to a decadent scene go, it might have been a good one-off. But then Marshmello got popular. Really popular. Closing out a full Sahara Tent even while Kendrick Lamar played his biggest hometown show yet. That kind of popular.

So what should have been a one-and-done in-joke about Vegas mega-rave vapidity turned into, well, the gold standard for profiting off that kind of nonsense.

Granted, while Marshmello's music is entirely bereft of wit or even silly EDM populist pleasures, he had enough self-awareness to play in front of a graphic of his own head being roasted into a s'more.

But if you're headlining the Sahara Tent and bringing out Travis Barker on a drum solo, at some point it's not a prank. It's your livelihood and creative outlet, one that we all now have to endure each festival season.

EDM has already been largely vanquished at Coachella by hip-hop (Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Tory Lanez and Mac Miller all played the formerly dance-oriented stage), and even the scene's fans know that the genre needs a root canal.

So if you're Marshmello (or one of his fans), it's probably worth examining why your sweet tooth has to be our problem now.