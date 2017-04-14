Coachella 2017: Taqueria La Veganza is some of the best vegan food the fest has ever seen

Anybody with access to the Rose Garden VIP area and a hankering for the best vegan food I've ever had at Coachella should -- nay, needs to -- get to Taqueria La Veganza with a quickness.

The Oakland restaurant's vegan taco platter turns finely shredded tofu skins into the best approximation of slow-cooked carnitas and al pastor a vegan can imagine.

Get it with the hottest sauce they have, a house recipe from chef Raul Medina that's scalding and zippy and the perfect accompaniment to a cold beer and a warm-up for Father John Misty.