Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Coachella 2017: Taqueria La Veganza is some of the best vegan food the fest has ever seen
|August Brown
Anybody with access to the Rose Garden VIP area and a hankering for the best vegan food I've ever had at Coachella should -- nay, needs to -- get to Taqueria La Veganza with a quickness.
The Oakland restaurant's vegan taco platter turns finely shredded tofu skins into the best approximation of slow-cooked carnitas and al pastor a vegan can imagine.
Get it with the hottest sauce they have, a house recipe from chef Raul Medina that's scalding and zippy and the perfect accompaniment to a cold beer and a warm-up for Father John Misty.