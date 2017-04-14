Guess who's a big fan of Francis and the Lights? Tommy Lee

On Friday afternoon, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee enthusiastically took in a performance by Francis and the Lights, the mysterious pop eccentric known for his collaborations with Kanye West and Bon Iver. (A short version of Francis' very appealing act: The herky-jerk dance moves of David Byrne combined with Steve Winwood's white-soul vocals.)



Next to Lee in the Gobi tent: Benny Blanco, the in-demand producer and songwriter who's worked with Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran.

The two didn't appear to recognize each other.