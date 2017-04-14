Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Guess who's a big fan of Francis and the Lights? Tommy Lee
|Mikael Wood
On Friday afternoon, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee enthusiastically took in a performance by Francis and the Lights, the mysterious pop eccentric known for his collaborations with Kanye West and Bon Iver. (A short version of Francis' very appealing act: The herky-jerk dance moves of David Byrne combined with Steve Winwood's white-soul vocals.)
Next to Lee in the Gobi tent: Benny Blanco, the in-demand producer and songwriter who's worked with Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran.
The two didn't appear to recognize each other.