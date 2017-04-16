Lady Gaga has a mostly triumphant Coachella performance

Lady Gaga, to quote one of her many hits, was on the edge of glory.

Headlining Coachella on Saturday night in front of the weekend’s biggest crowd so far, the pop superstar gave as thrilling and complex a performance as any I’ve ever seen at the annual desert festival. It was wild but controlled, funny but scary, deeply tender yet filled with aggression.

Or at least that’s how it felt for about 45 minutes.

That’s when Lady Gaga, so close to greatness that even we in the audience could taste it, sadly stalled out, her momentum undone by poor song choices and a coarse promotional plug that made the whole show feel like a mere inducement to buy something.

But, oh, those first 45 minutes!

Taking the stage in a floor-length leather coat out of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Lady Gaga opened with a song whose title in German loosely translates as “Crap,” a relatively deep cut from her 2011 album “Born This Way.” It was a crazy selection, one nobody could have predicted, but the song’s pounding stadium-rave beat set the tone for the high-energy throwdown to come.

She remade “Just Dance” as a slamming hard-rock tune. She dropped a bit of Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” into “LoveGame.” She dedicated “John Wayne” to all the “dangerous men” who come to music festivals, then growled through the song in a manner that made it clear they were the ones with something to fear.

Before the title track from “Born This Way,” the empowerment anthem that’s made her a hero to many LGBTQ people, Lady Gaga said she’ll never forget when she put the song out because it “caused so much trouble.”

“And I love causing trouble,” she said, adding an unprintable word for emphasis.

