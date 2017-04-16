Nao arrived at Coachella with a jubilant set

Nao was faced with a tough task for her debut showing at Coachella on Sunday afternoon.

She had to command a crowd that already had two days of the festival under its belt -- though it may be more accurate to say under its feet.

Audience weariness aside, playing anytime before 5 p.m. can be a toss-up, especially on the festival's final day.

With the usually thinner crowd on Sunday afternoon -- people were likely waiting for nightfall, as the day proved to be the hottest of the weekend -- Nao wasted little time, kicking things off with her jubilant anthem "Happy."

The bright and funky R&B that dominated her effervescent debut, "For All We Know," was the core of her set.

Barefoot and ready to dance, she twisted and slithered, moving her body into a sweat that was matched by some serious dance moves from her audience.

Her shimmering single "Girlfriend" was the day's most captivating sing-along, as the Gobi tent nearly vibrated as the audience attempted to match her high notes.

"I didn't expect to see so many people, this is unreal," she said gratefully before leading the crowd through a chant of her breakout sleeper hit, "Bad Blood."