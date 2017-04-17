Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival featured headliner Radiohead on Friday and, to close the weekend, Kendrick Lamar as Sunday's headliner. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer also performed. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Here are all the weekend one updates from the desert.
No spectacle needed: Kendrick Lamar keeps it simple as he commands Coachella's main stage
|Mikael Wood
"Is there anyone out there?" Kendrick Lamar kept asking as he closed the first weekend of this year's Coachella festival, and the answer was definitely yes.
But if he drew an enormous crowd on par with Lady Gaga's the night before, the acclaimed Compton rapper did without most of Gaga's pop spectacle.
Rapping largely by himself on a bare stage, Lamar performed a stripped-down set that combined staples such as "Money Trees" and "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" with tunes from his brand-new album, "Damn," which came out Friday.
The MC did bring out several surprise guests in Future, Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott, with whom he did their duet "Goosebumps."
And several dancers joined Lamar at various points in the show. But for a rapper who's been hailed for his big ideas and intricate wordplay, this felt like a demonstration of skills over flash.