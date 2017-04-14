Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
Radiohead set marred by technical difficulties
|Mikael Wood
A rare technical difficulty struck the typically smooth-running Coachella festival Friday night when the main-stage sound system failed only a few songs into Radiohead's headlining set.
Initially the band played on, evidently unaware that it couldn't be heard. A stagehand appeared to tell frontman Thom Yorke of the situation, after which the band left the stage for several minutes before returning to resume its performance.