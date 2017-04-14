Sampha didn't come to Coachella to chill

On his impressive 2017 debut, "Process," this young British crooner known for his collaborations with Drake and Solange sings tenderly about art, romance and the pain of losing his late mother over gently undulating future-soul grooves.



But Friday afternoon in the Mojave tent, Sampha was a whirlwind of energy, alternately banging away at a keyboard and throwing himself across the stage as he performed for an overflow crowd.