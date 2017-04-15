An early Coachella standout, Sampha didn't think he was ready for the festival

One of the highlights of the opening day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Friday was a ravishing showing from Sampha.

His still-fresh debut album, “Process,” is a sweet, heartfelt listen that sees the British singer tenderly navigating love, loss, loneliness and even a battle with sleep paralysis (the condition inspired his throbbing hit "Blood on Me”).

It’s heavy terrain, and the crowd — which spilled out of all sides of the Mojave tent — sang every word back to him during a set that was exhilarating as it was moving.

In the midst of a world tour in support of “Process,” we caught up with the crooner the morning after he played a sold-out show at the El Rey in Los Angeles. Surprisingly, the singer wasn’t feeling confident about his Coachella gig.

“I don't know if we'll be where we need to be, to be honest,” he said. “The place where we … can be a little more experimental or see how things work and different orders and stuff like that.”

An admitted perfectionist, Sampha very much likes to tinker, and he appeared weary when we discussed balancing headlining shows with festival sets, which are often truncated versions of an artist’s current production.

“We don't have that much time to kind of tweak to perfect [for] the festival, with the tour,” he said, his voice trailing off.

On Friday, his fears proved to be unfounded.