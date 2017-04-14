Tacocat puts a savvy spin on pop-punk

Guitars aren't as visible at Coachella as they once were, but the instrument plays a central role in the music of Seattle's Tacocat, which brought its fuzzy-jangly pop-punk to the festival's new (and gloriously air-conditioned) Sonora tent on Friday.



If the sound was old-fashioned, though, the songs weren't, as singer Emily Nokes demonstrated when she introduced Tacocat's song "The Internet" as one about "really sad dudes" who post creepy things about women online.