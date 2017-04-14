The Avalanches make a grand entrance in U.S.

Not many acts can use Coachella's gigantic platform to make their debut in the U.S.

But that's just what the Avalanches did Friday evening when the reclusive Australian outfit — which reunited last year to release "Wildflower," its first album in more than 15 years — brought its jubilant disco-pop to a tightly packed Mojave tent.

"First U.S.A. show ever!" one of the band's vocalists crowed, and he may have been more pumped than the audience.



On record, the Avalanches are known for stitching together hundreds of tiny samples to create lush new tracks — basically a shinier, happier version of what DJ Shadow (who's also on this year's Coachella bill) perfected on his landmark 1996 album "Endtroducing....."



Here, though, the Australian group bulked up its careful studio productions with two vocalists, two guitarists and a live drummer.

They were beginners in a sense, but they didn't sound like it.