The looks of Coachella: from not-so-basic black to full floral maximalism

Chantal Mayo (Patrick Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

Despite the unrelenting desert heat, black was a popular hue at this year's Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, along with coordinated separates, rompers and florals. Bandanas, of course, did double duty as both protection from the dust and eye-catching accessories, while 1970s-inspired sunglasses and face jewels proved their timeless factor. Check out some of the best looks we've spotted on the polo grounds.

Butterflies are free

Angel Lotus (Patrick Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

Angel Lotus stands out from the crowd with butterfly wings, a sequined duster and an itty-bitty backpack. Blue lips and a face full of glitter completed the maximalist look. Black is always the new black

Kaylee Bustamente, 19, of Saratoga (Patrick Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

Kaylee Bustamente, 19, of Saratoga went for not-so-basic black and adorned her already defined brow look with a swipe of shimmery blue liner underneath. Three small face stickers allow the daring brow look to take center stage.

Maddy Carlentine, 20, of Santa Barbara (Patrick Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

Maddy Carlentine, 20, of Santa Barbara, tempered an all-black outfit with a deep cut romper, a Western-inspired belt and temporary body tattoos. A black bandana and black Aviator shades complete the look.

Sophia Arbess, 18, of New York (Patrick Fallon/Los Angeles Times)

Sophia Arbess, 18, of New York, drew inspiration from everywhere with an old western-style belt buckle, huge '70s-inspired shades, a glamorous chandelier necklace and fire-printed shorts that call to mind the race track. The flower bunch

Andrew Gill, 34, of New York City (Patrick Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

"My friends laughed at me for wearing florals," said Andrew Gill, 34, of New York City. "But now I can say it was photographed by the Los Angeles Times."

Brittani Kooper, left, 32, and Haeven Prendergast, 32, of Chicago. (Patrick Fallon/ Los Angeles Times)

Brittani Kooper, 32, and Haeven Prendergast, 32, both from Chicago, are friendship goals in coordinated printed separates and mismatching desert protection. Kooper protected her face from the sun with a floppy hat while Prendergast shielded her nose and mouth from the dust with a printed bandana.

Kylie Warren, 21, of Tucson (Patrick Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

Kylie Warren, 21, of Tucson, proves the off-the-shoulder trend is still thriving in a floral maxi dress and jewel-bedecked eyebrows. Stripes and fringe

Chantel Mayo, 31, left, from Boston and Tawana Morris, 32 (Patrick Fallon/Los Angeles Times)