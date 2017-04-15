Thundercat brings Michael McDonald to the Mojave stage

So far this year's Coachella has been light on the kind of surprise drop-ins that have defined previous editions of the festival.



But Thundercat couldn't resist calling in a cameo by one welcome figure: blue-eyed soul great Michael McDonald, who appeared on the L.A. electro-funk bassist's recent "Drunk" album and turned up here to perform their silky-smooth duet "Show You the Way." (On "Drunk" the song is actually a trio piece with Kenny Loggins, but Loggins didn't show Saturday. Hey, we can't have everything.)



McDonald, who received a very warm reception from the crowd, stuck around to do one of his signature tunes, the Doobie Brothers' deathless "What a Fool Believes," as well as Thundercat's "Them Changes."