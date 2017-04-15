Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who steps in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features headliners Kendrick Lamar on Sunday and Radiohead on Friday. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
- Watch the Coachella live stream
- Flower crowns optional: See the faces of this weekend's Coachella
- Father John Misty isn't messing around
- Faulty sound mix mars Radiohead's set
- Banks and Mac Miller worth braving the crowds
- The Avalanches make grand U.S. debut at Coachella
- Sampha makes peace with stardom
- Watch the Coachella live stream here
- Coachella has a new 'secret' tiki bar
- Photos 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Day One
Thundercat brings Michael McDonald to the Mojave stage
|Mikael Wood
So far this year's Coachella has been light on the kind of surprise drop-ins that have defined previous editions of the festival.
But Thundercat couldn't resist calling in a cameo by one welcome figure: blue-eyed soul great Michael McDonald, who appeared on the L.A. electro-funk bassist's recent "Drunk" album and turned up here to perform their silky-smooth duet "Show You the Way." (On "Drunk" the song is actually a trio piece with Kenny Loggins, but Loggins didn't show Saturday. Hey, we can't have everything.)
McDonald, who received a very warm reception from the crowd, stuck around to do one of his signature tunes, the Doobie Brothers' deathless "What a Fool Believes," as well as Thundercat's "Them Changes."