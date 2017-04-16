Visa issue prevents French duo PNL from performing at Coachella

At least one Coachella stage will be darker longer than usual after French rap duo PNL were forced to pull its gig in the 11th hour due to a visa issue.

The duo, comprising brothers Tarik and Nabil Andrieu, grew up in the French projects to immigrant parents.

Taking to social media, the group informed fans that Tarik had yet to be granted a visa in order to make Sunday's performance, which would have marked the duo's U.S. debut.

Below is a statement from the act. It's translated from French and posted in full, and was sent over the act's press representative:

“Hey family, we were supposed to be present at Coachella Sunday the 16 and 23 of April. Unfortunately that won’t be possible for the first weekend. After months of administrative procedures, one of the two of us still wasn’t authorized to come back to the United States for the reasons you are probably imagining. The other is already in place and we are trying to push things forward in hopes of having good news by next week. We will keep you posted. Thanks to all of you who came to California to bring us strength. We’re thinking of you!”

A rep for the group said there's a chance Tarik could be granted a visa in time for weekend two of the festival but that "everything is still up in the air."