Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who steps in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features headliners Kendrick Lamar on Sunday and Radiohead on Friday. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
- Watch the Coachella live stream
- Future is the sound of right now
- Flower crowns optional: See the faces of this weekend's Coachella
- Father John Misty isn't messing around
- Faulty sound mix mars Radiohead's set
- Banks and Mac Miller worth braving the crowds
- The Avalanches make grand U.S. debut at Coachella
- Sampha makes peace with stardom
- Watch the Coachella live stream here
- Coachella has a new 'secret' tiki bar
- Photos: 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Day One
- Photos: 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Day Two
What was it like to be in the pit at Lady Gaga's Coachella set?
|Gerrick Kennedy
Times music writer Gerrick Kennedy was in the pit Saturday night as Lady Gaga took the stage at Coachella. Here's his real-time report of what he saw and heard: