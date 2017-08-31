Jamie Foxx announces telethon for Harvey relief

A new stream of celebrity support for victims of Hurricane Harvey opened Wednesday, as Jamie Foxx announced that a telethon fundraiser is in the works.

In an Instagram post where the actor revealed his own donation of $25,000 to GlobalGiving, Foxx also shared preliminary plans for the upcoming benefit.

"From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out," Foxx, from Terrell east of Dallas, said. "September 12 we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there."