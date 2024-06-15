Who’s who at Biden’s star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser
A galaxy of political and entertainment stars (of various wattage) arrived Saturday night at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater for a gala fundraiser for President Biden’s reelection campaign.
Here’s a rundown of who is in attendance at the event, which is expected to raise at least $28 million:
Former President Obama
Julia Roberts
George Clooney
Barbra Streisand
Paul Anka
Kathy Griffin
Jeffrey Katzenberg
Bryan Lourd
Richard Lovett
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Gov. Gavin Newsom
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles)
Rep. Grace F. Napolitano (D-Norwalk)
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-N.H.)
Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village)
Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara)
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Indio)
Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside)
Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Pacoima)
Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego)
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach)
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance)
Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-San Pedro)
L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León
L.A. Councilmember Curren Price
Thousands of Biden supporters paid between $250, for a seat far from the stage, and $500,000 — for a ticket package that includes prime seats, photos with both presidents and a VIP after-party.
This post will be updated.
