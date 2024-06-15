Who’s who at Biden’s star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser

President Biden greets supporters as he exits Air Force One after arriving in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

A galaxy of political and entertainment stars (of various wattage) arrived Saturday night at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater for a gala fundraiser for President Biden’s reelection campaign.

Here’s a rundown of who is in attendance at the event, which is expected to raise at least $28 million:

Former President Obama

Julia Roberts

George Clooney

Barbra Streisand

Paul Anka

Kathy Griffin

Jeffrey Katzenberg

Bryan Lourd

Richard Lovett

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Gov. Gavin Newsom

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles)

Rep. Grace F. Napolitano (D-Norwalk)

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-N.H.)

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village)

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara)

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Indio)

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside)

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Pacoima)

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego)

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance)

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-San Pedro)

L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León

L.A. Councilmember Curren Price

People wait in line to attend President Biden’s fundraiser at the Peacock Theater. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Thousands of Biden supporters paid between $250, for a seat far from the stage, and $500,000 — for a ticket package that includes prime seats, photos with both presidents and a VIP after-party.

This post will be updated.