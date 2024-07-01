Jamie Foxx reveals rare details about health scare: He has a 3-week hole in his memory

Jamie Foxx shared a glimpse into what led up to his mysterious medical scare last year.

More than a year after he was mysteriously hospitalized, Jamie Foxx is sharing details about the health scare. Not all the details. But some.

“Look, April 11 last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx told a group at a Phoenix cafe, as seen in a video posted to TikTok by a spectator.

Foxx then dramatically snapped his fingers.

“I was gone for 20 days,” he recalled. “I don’t remember anything.”

He said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx took him to a doctor, where he was given a cortisone shot. A cortisone shot treats a specific spot in the body and can reduce inflammation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Pointing to his head, Foxx added that another doctor said, “Something’s going on up there.”

As for specifics, Foxx demurred.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he said, getting laughs from the people around him.

While attending an awards luncheon in March, Foxx promised he was going to open up about the hospitalization — on his own time and on his own terms.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way,” Foxx said, according to Variety. “I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the stand-up sort of roots.”

“It’ll be called, ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community,” he said. The comedian said he would address all the speculation that arose from his absence, including rumors of clone sightings and that he “dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse.”

Foxx has resumed his gigs amid his recovery. He returned as host of “Beat Shazam,” a musical game show, after Nick Cannon temporarily replaced him for Season 6.