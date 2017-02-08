Prince, George Michael to be honored at the Grammys

The Grammy Awards will feature musical tributes to the late George Michael, left, and Prince.

The 59th Grammy Awards will feature musical tributes to the late George Michael and Prince, but the Recording Academy isn't saying up front who'll be performing in each set.

"[W]e consider it our responsibility to tell music’s broader story by honoring its legends lost — that’s what we strive to achieve with our annual tributes,” Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the show, said in a statement.

“While it’s nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist’s cultural impact in a single performance, it’s that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable Grammy moments.”

Last year during the show, Lady Gaga led a tribute to David Bowie, singing a medley that included eight of his hits. She even got a tattoo .

Of course, given the sheer number of iconic musicians who died last year -— Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones, Leon Russell and Juan Gabriel, among them — the Grammys could have organized several tribute segments.

This year's performers include Adele, a "very pregnant" Beyoncé , Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, Chance the Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, Barry Gibb, Lukas Graham, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Daft Punk, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and the Weeknd.

Gaga and Metallica will duet . Urban included Prince and Bowie songs in an acoustic-guitar tribute medley on New Year's Eve in Nashville.

Michael died last year on Christmas Day at age 53. Prince died April 21 at 57.

The Grammy Awards air live from Staples Center in L.A. starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, with plenty of storylines worth following.