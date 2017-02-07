Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show was only as political as you wanted it to be
- John Oliver promises his show won't be 'all Trump all the time'
- David Axelrod, whose work was sampled by Dr. Dre and Eminem, dies
- Melissa McCarthy is scathing as Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
Metallica to go Gaga in duet at the Grammys
|Christie D'Zurilla
Not one to rest on her success — or take a breather after the Super Bowl — Lady Gaga will duet with Metallica at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
A fan account tweeted a clip Monday night of a promo showing the pop star and the metal band set to duet, and Rolling Stone confirmed the pairing Tuesday morning. Then the singer retweeted a later message from the fan account, adding confirmation of her own.
Lead singer James Hetfield is "under strict doctor's orders to not sing a single note," Metallica said in a statement Saturday, so it looks as if Gaga will get the mike.
The Lady knows how to rock, however. She flew through a Bowie tribute at last year's Grammy Awards and did some time on the way up in a Led Zeppelin cover band. You can hear her sing part of "Black Dog" here with Howard Stern , but remember, it's Howard Stern, so expect the titillating talk after the tune. (Bonus? You'll also learn a little about how vocal cords work.)