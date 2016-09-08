Facebook gives its reaction buttons a 'Star Trek' theme

For the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek," Facebook has themed its reaction buttons, and it's enough to get a person angry at an adorable puppy video just so they can use the Klingon.

"We chose the most iconic and recognizable characters and symbols from the original Star Trek series, as well as the Next Generation," Lindsey Shepard, Facebook Messenger marketing lead, said in a post on Medium. "We also wanted to honor the original design and spirit of Reactions, so we needed visual cues that were easy to identify at a glance, like Geordi’s visor. This led us to our final cast: Kirk, Spock, Geordi and a Klingon."

The special reaction buttons will be available to some Facebook users in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time, she said.

Note the key phrase "some users." It seems to help if you've previously expressed an interest.

Want to nerd up your profile picture for a while? Go to the official Star Trek page, scroll through the selection of limited-time-only anniversary frames and knock yourself out.