From escapist franchise fare to festival darlings and awards hopefuls, the holiday season features some of Hollywood's most diverse slate of movies. One of the busiest box-office periods of the year, the films hitting theaters between now and mid January include "Justice League," "I, Tonya," "The Shape of Water," "Molly's Game" and more.
'La La Land' songwriters change their tune for risky new musical 'The Greatest Showman'
|Michael Ordoña
If you look up “Hot Streak” in the current edition of the musical dictionary, you’ll see a picture of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Collaborators since their freshman year at the University of Michigan, Pasek and Paul shared last year’s original song Oscar with Justin Hurwitz for “La La Land’s” “City of Stars.” They won this year’s original score Tony for “Dear Evan Hansen.” And they’re currently working on “A Christmas Story Live” — the upcoming live telecast of the musical for which they received their first Tony nom.
And then there’s “The Greatest Showman,” opening Dec. 20, the Hugh Jackman-starring big-screen musical about P.T. Barnum, directed by Michael Gracey — they provided the song score.
To quote our leading man from ‘Evan Hansen’ [Ben Platt], he had a great line at the Tonys: ‘The things that make you strange, make you powerful.’