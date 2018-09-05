Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which went on to win two Academy Awards. (20th Century Fox Films)

With the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival set to kick off Thursday, it’s time to take a look back at the big stories and films to come out of last year’s edition. In this wrap piece, film critic Justin Chang reflects on “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Shape of Water” and many more.

Two days before the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival got under way, the news broke that Colin Trevorrow would no longer be directing "Star Wars: Episode IX," marking the latest high-profile split between Lucasfilm and a filmmaker hired to steer one of its most closely guarded properties. One week later, it was announced that Trevorrow would be replaced by J.J. Abrams, a known franchise quantity who successfully steered 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

As my colleagues Josh Rottenberg and Daniel Miller noted in a report last week, these twin industry bombshells are the latest signs of a Hollywood business model that, in pursuit of brand consistency and franchise longevity, increasingly devalues the role and creative vision of the director.