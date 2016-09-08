ENTERTAINMENT
Your weekly guide to fall TV
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Your weekly guide to fall TV

The fall TV season is here, and between the many options delivered by premium cable channels, multiple streaming services and a new slate of shows from the major networks, there’s a lot of programming to choose from. If you were hoping that that "Peak TV" bubble was going to burst anytime soon, allowing you a moment to do something other than watch television, you can disabuse yourself of that notion tout de suite. It's TV all the time now, and like the Hydra of legend, every show that's canceled seems to sprout three in its place. Worse luck, many are excellent — so you’re sunk. Here, we run down what to watch this season as they debut weekly..

Sept. 8, 2016
9:00 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 9:00 a.m.

TV highlights for Oct. 2 - 16: 'Westworld,' 'Timeless' and 'Frequency' bring new sci-fi flair

Robert Lloyd

TV highlights for Oct. 2 - 16: 'Westworld,' 'Timeless' and 'Frequency' bring new sci-fi flair

Sunday, Oct. 2

"Westworld" (HBO, 9 p.m.) Cowboy robots with guns. Good idea! Michael Crichton's pre-"Jurassic" amusement park disaster film gets a serial makeover. Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton star.

Monday, Oct. 3

"Conviction" (ABC, 10 p.m.) Hot-mess legal eagle, scandal magnet and former First Daughter Hayley Atwell is coerced into running a New York unit dedicated to testing the merit of controversial convictions. Can her cynicism survive intact?

    “Timeless” (NBC, 10 p.m.) Sci-fi romp sends scientist Matt Lanter, history professor Abigail Spencer and soldier guy Malcolm Barrett to key points in history to stop bad guy Goran Višnjić from messing with the timeline. Of course, they can't help messing with the timeline.

    Tuesday, Oct. 4

    "No Tomorrow" (CW, 9 p.m.) Tori Anderson is a buttoned-up life drone and Joshua Sasse her attractive opposite, a seize-the-day type waiting on the imminent end of the world. Echo Park, the Brooklyn of the West, is the heaven in which this location-rich rom-com match is made.

    Wed., October 5

    “Frequency” (CW 9 p.m.) Peyton List is an NYPD cop in touch – by ham radio, why not? – with the past and her since-dead father (Riley Smith), also an NYPD cop, in this two-track murder mystery, partly based on the 2000 Dennis Quaid film. What did I say about messing with the timeline?

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
    70°