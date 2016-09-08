Kevin James stars in the series "Kevin Can Wait," which premieres Sept. 19. (Dave Giesbrecht / CBS)

Mon., Sept. 19 “Kevin Can Wait” (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) Kevin James stays in his comfort zone, as he takes his 21st century Ralph Kramden out for another multi-camera spin. Here he’s a newly retired policeman who can’t get that party started. Erinn Hayes plays the traditionally better-looking wife. Read more: Fall's familiar faces and TV newcomers "The Good Place" (NBC, 10 p.m.; moves to Thurs., 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22) Spiky afterlife comedy from Michael Schur ("Parks and Recreation") finds newly dead Kristen Bell accidentally assigned to a pastels-and-froyo heaven her worldly exploits don't qualify her for. Ted Danson is the Mr. Jordan in this scenario.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

“Bull” (CBS 9 p.m.) Dangerously titled legal drama about a brilliant but troubled trial consultant (Michael Weatherly) and his quirky team seems to suggest that the only path to justice is to game the jury. Co-created by and based on the earlier career of TV shrink "Dr. Phil" McGraw, it floats on a sea of broken souls.

​​​​​​“Designated Survivor” (ABC, 10 p.m.) Kiefer Sutherland in what would be a minor role in "24," as a Cabinet secretary who becomes president after a terrorist attack kills everyone more important. Natascha McElhone is the new first lady; Kal Penn, who worked in the actual White House, is working in this pretend one. "Lethal Weapon" (Fox, 8 p.m.) Televisionification of the brawny detective film franchise in which a lone wolf with a death wish (Clayne Crawford) and a family man with the opposite of that (Damon Wayans Sr.) somehow make it work. Read more: Fall's familiar faces and TV newcomers