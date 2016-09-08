ENTERTAINMENT
Your weekly guide to fall TV
The fall TV season is here, and between the many options delivered by premium cable channels, multiple streaming services and a new slate of shows from the major networks, there’s a lot of programming to choose from. If you were hoping that that "Peak TV" bubble was going to burst anytime soon, allowing you a moment to do something other than watch television, you can disabuse yourself of that notion tout de suite. It's TV all the time now, and like the Hydra of legend, every show that's canceled seems to sprout three in its place. Worse luck, many are excellent — so you’re sunk. Here, we run down what to watch this season as they debut weekly..

Sept. 8, 2016
TV highlights for 10/9 - 10/15: Sarah Jessica Parker returns to TV with 'Divorce,' while Issa Rae debuts 'Insecure'

(Craig Blankenhorn / HBO)
Sunday, Oct. 9

"Divorce" (HBO, 10 p.m.) Sarah Jessica Parker has had enough of husband Thomas Haden Church ("When you threw my laptop out the window I specifically remember thinking that I wanted to hit you in the face with the Chinese ceramic cat thing with the little wavy arm") in this wintry Cheever-country comedy created by Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”).

"Insecure" (HBO, 10:30 p.m.) Issa Rae, whose Web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" was TV in all but venue, goes full premium cable in this sweet, real-flavored sitcom, co-created with Larry Wilmore, about L.A. south of the 10 and a woman stuck in neutral at 29.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

"American Housewife" (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) Not an anthology drama but one of those comedies in which an oddball family infests the upscale suburbs, like "The Munsters" without the coffins and such. Mom Katy Mixon delivers too many jokes about her weight but her sass wins out. Diedrich Bader is dad. Three kids.

