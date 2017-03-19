Indie Focus: Fresh starts with 'T2 Trainspotting,' 'Song to Song' and 'Contemporary Color'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

Though many reports on the South by Southwest Film Festival tend to focus on food and parties, Jen Yamato and I were very busy during our time in Austin, Texas. Honest. (Though there may have been a late-night karaoke duet of Rihanna’s “Stay.”) There was an unexpected public appearance by the enigmatic filmmaker Terrence Malick, and rollicking premieres of “Baby Driver,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Disaster Artist.” And Joe Biden was there too.

Despite the marquee names, the festival remains a vital point of discovery. Aaron Katz’s moody Los Angeles-set “Gemini” garnered a lot of talk around town and was picked up for distribution out of the festival by the new distribution outfit Neon. And there was the quietly radical politics of celebrating stories of women, immigrants, people of color and marginalized communities with the award winners, with Ana Asensio’s “Most Beautiful Island” winning the top prize for narrative film, while Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous’ “The Work” taking the documentary award.

And the Times’ Tre’vell Anderson put together this comprehensive oral history of the film celebrating the 20th anniversary of Theodore Witcher’s groundbreaking “Love Jones.”

‘T2 Trainspotting’

Speaking of anniversaries, the sequel “T2 Trainspotting” has been a long time coming. Reuniting director Danny Boyle with the main cast of the original, the new film doesn’t shrink away from directly addressing issues of aging and the passing of time, becoming unexpectedly moving in the process.

Reviewing the film for The Times, Kenneth Turan wrote, “Looked at logically, ‘T2 Trainspotting’ should not work as well as it does. In fact, it shouldn't work at all. But up there on the screen, where it matters, the dark magic remains intact and logic be damned … they've made an age-appropriate story that joins a taste of the original’s vitality with a meditation on masculinity, aging and the inevitable passage of time.”

The Times’ Steven Zeitchik sat down with director Danny Boyle and cast members Ewen McGregor, Johnny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner to talk old times and new.

“Audiences will see this film and think about us as characters and actors,” noted Bremner. “‘These people aren’t kids,’ they’ll say. And then they’ll realize they’re not kids. For some that will be cathartic, and for others it will make them threatened; they’ll see the reality of age and want to step back from it. It all depends on how you want to look at it.”

Ewan McGregor, from left, director Danny Boyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner of "Trainspotting" reunite for a sequel 20 years later. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

At Time, Stephanie Zacharek wrote “‘T2’ squeaks by on the charm of its actors, all of whom still look pretty damn good — especially McGregor, who remains a charismatic wag. Yet it's Bremner's Spud, who's struggling to stay clean, that you're likely to feel the most for. It's not always so easy to choose life, and watching Spud figure it out is one of ‘T2’s’ greatest pleasures.”

Amy Nicholson at MTV also spoke to Boyle, who told her, “In the first film, we benefited so much from their recklessness and carelessness, the fact that they didn't even acknowledge time. And then you make a story about them now and you realize that they are beginning to realize that time doesn't care about them."

‘Song to Song’

After a long absence, Terrence Malick has now become unexpectedly prolific, discovering a language of filmmaking all his own that has now made him less a revered enigma and more a point of contention among critics. Some can’t get enough, others are long since done.

Malick’s new “Song to Song” is set amidst the music scene of Austin, including the, yes, the South by Southwest festival. In the film, Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender are a romantic triangle, with other shapes formed by the like of Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Holly Hunter, Val Kilmer, Lykke Li, Patti Smith and Iggy Pop. For those who enter the film’s specific grammar and Malick’s vision of love, betrayal, faith and the world, it is delirious and overwhelming.