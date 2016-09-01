'Howard's End,' 'Dekalog,' 'Tampopo' and other classics to catch on the big screen this fall

A boom in digital restoration has lead to a slew of indie and world cinema favorites returning to theaters. Ranging across borders and genres, from period dramas to horror, the films opening this fall represent a wide swath of what we like best about the season.

Howards End A new 4k restoration of the 1992 Merchant-Ivory film about three families whose fortunes turn on ownership of an ancestral home in Edwardian England. With Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave, Helena Bonham Carter, Oscar winner Emma Thompson, James Wilby and Samuel West. Written by Oscar winner Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, based on the E.M. Forster novel. Produced by Ismail Merchant. Directed by James Ivory. (2:20) PG. Cohen Media Group (Sept. 2)

Dekalog Krzysztof Kieślowski's multipart 1989 series, originally made for Polish television, takes its inspiration from the Ten Commandments in its tales of the residents of a late communist-era housing complex. With Artur Barcis, Olgierd Lukaszewicz, Olaf Lubaszenko. Written by Kieślowski and Krzysztof Piesiewicz. Janus Films (Sept. 9)

La Notte A restoration of director Michelangelo Antonioni's 1961 drama about a night in the life of an Italian novelist as he confronts his deteriorating marriage. With Marcello Mastroianni, Jeanne Moreau and Monica Vitti. Written by Antonioni, Ennio Flaiano, Tonino Guerra. Rialto Pictures (Sept. 16)

Claude Chabrol Series Week-long retrospective of the French New Wave craftsman’s later work includes "Betty" (1992), "The Color of Lies" (1999), "Night Cap" (2000), "The Swindle" (1997) and "The Torment" (1994). Cohen Film Collection (Sept. 30)

The Battle of Algiers Brutal documentary-style 1966 dramatization of the three-year conflict in the Algerian capital during the country's war for independence with from France. With Brahim Haggiag, Jean Martin, Saadi Yacef. Written by Franco Solinas, Gillo Pontecorvo, based on an idea by Yacef. Directed by Pontecorvo. Music by Ennio Morricone. Rialto Pictures (Oct. 7)

Phantasm: Remastered Two brothers square off with the local mortician who has turned the dead into a legion of dwarf zombies in a remastered edition of the influential 1979 cult favorite. With Angus Scrimm, Reggie Bannister, A. Michael Baldwin. Written and directed by Don Coscarelli. Well Go USA Entertainment (Oct. 7)

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer A brutal drifter introduces another ex-con to his habit of targeting random people for murder in this 30th anniversary 4k restoration. With Michael Rooker, Tracy Arnold, Tom Towles. Written by Richard Fire, John McNaughton. Directed by McNaughton. Dark Sky Films (Oct. 21))

Tampopo Writer-director Jûzô Itami’s 1985 “ramen western” about a comic quest for the perfect noodle recipe returns in a new 4k restoration. With Ken Watanabe, Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto. Janus Films (Oct. 28)

